MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brink'S Co/The (:BCO)

Written on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 3:40am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Brink'S Co/The (:BCO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $50.95 and $52.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Brink'S Co/The may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brink'S Co/The have traded between a low of $40.18 and a high of $97.12 and closed yesterday at $51.12, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

The Brink's Company provides security services globally. The Company provides secure transportation, cash logistics and other security-related services to banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations around the world.

Potential upside of 94.3% exists for Brink'S Co/The, based on a current level of $51.12 and analysts' average consensus price target of $99.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.68 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $79.60.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Brink'S Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: bearish am inside day candle :bco brink's co/the

Ticker(s): BCO

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.