Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.08 and $11.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Brandywine Rlty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Brandywine Rlty has overhead space with shares priced $11.29, or 37.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.79 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed, and fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of primarily suburban office properties. It also owns an interest in and operates a commercial real estate management services company.

Over the past year, Brandywine Rlty has traded in a range of $7.48 to $16.25 and closed yesterday at $11.29, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

