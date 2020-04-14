Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bottomline Tech (NASDAQ:EPAY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Bottomline Tech (NASDAQ:EPAY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.72 and $38.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Bottomline Tech may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice, and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions, and banks worldwide. The Company's solutions are used to streamline, automate, and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance, and transactional documents.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bottomline Tech have traded between a low of $27.82 and a high of $57.22 and closed yesterday at $38.02, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bottomline Tech (NASDAQ:EPAY) has potential upside of 15.4% based on a current price of $38.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $43.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.90 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.19.

