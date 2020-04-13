Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $36.49 and $36.75 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Boston Scientifc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) is currently priced 9.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $32.57. Boston Scientifc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.23 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $40.84.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

Over the past year, Boston Scientifc has traded in a range of $24.10 to $46.62 and is now at $35.84, 49% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

