Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.49 and $36.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Boston Scientifc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.10 and a high of $46.62 and closed yesterday at $35.21, 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $35.21, Boston Scientifc is currently 7.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $32.57. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.06 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.81.

