Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $43.39 and $43.76 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Boston Scientifc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boston Scientifc have traded between a low of $34.34 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $43.70, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) defies analysts with a current price ($43.70) 25.5% above its average consensus price target of $32.57. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.01, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $41.35.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boston Scientifc and will alert subscribers who have BSX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.