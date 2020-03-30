Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.77 and $7.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Boston Priv Finl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH) has potential upside of 135.9% based on a current price of $7.04 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.61. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.05 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.10.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries offers a variety of banking, commercial, and residential lending services, as well as trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clients.

Over the past year, Boston Priv Finl has traded in a range of $5.18 to $13.08 and closed yesterday at $7.04, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

