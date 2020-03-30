Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.13 and $12.04 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Blucora Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Blucora Inc has overhead space with shares priced $11.57, or 68.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $37.25. Blucora Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.40 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $23.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Blucora Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.66 and a high of $37.17 and closed yesterday at $11.57, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.2% lower and 6.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

Blucora, Inc. provides online solutions for consumers and business partners. The Company owns and operates Internet businesses that provide online search and monetization solutions to a network of global partners as well as provide online tax preparation solutions to consumers and professional preparers.

