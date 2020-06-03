Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $78.07 and $80.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Black Hills Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) is currently priced 22.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $60.40. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $78.24 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $80.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Black Hills Corp have traded between a low of $70.15 and a high of $87.12 and closed yesterday at $78.11, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company. The Company generates wholesale electricity, produce natural gas, oil and coal, and market energy. Black Hills serves customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

