Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bgc Partners-A (NASDAQ:BGCP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Bgc Partners-A (NASDAQ:BGCP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $2.79 and $2.95 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Bgc Partners-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Bgc Partners-A has traded in a range of $2.07 to $6.15 and is now at $2.80, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

Bgc Partners-A has overhead space with shares priced $2.80, or 83.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.18 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $5.19.

BGC Partners Inc. is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company provides a wide range of inter-dealer broker and commercial real estate services.

