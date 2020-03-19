Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $26.01 and $27.74 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Berry Global Gro may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 139.1% exists for Berry Global Gro, based on a current level of $27.49 and analysts' average consensus price target of $65.73. Berry Global Gro shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.94 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Berry Global Gro have traded between a low of $25.00 and a high of $59.16 and are now at $27.49, which is 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 2.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures plastic products and containers. The Company produces plastic films, medical specialties, closures, overcaps, tapes, tubes, bottles, drink cups, lids, and trash bags. Berry Global Group serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Berry Global Gro on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.63. Since that call, shares of Berry Global Gro have fallen 34.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.