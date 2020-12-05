Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.04 and $6.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Bed Bath &Beyond may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bed Bath &Beyond have traded between a low of $3.43 and a high of $17.79 and closed yesterday at $6.20, which is 81% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 4.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bed Bath &Beyond has overhead space with shares priced $6.20, or 65.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $17.77. Bed Bath &Beyond shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.91 and support at the 50-day MA of $5.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates a nationwide chain of retail stores. The Company, through its retail stores, sells a wide assortment of merchandise principally including domestic merchandise and home furnishings, as well as food, giftware, health and beauty care items, and infant and toddler merchandise.

