Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.12 and $18.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Beacon Roofing S may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Beacon Roofing S has traded in a range of $11.67 to $40.00 and closed yesterday at $17.92, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

There is potential upside of 241.3% for shares of Beacon Roofing S based on a current price of $17.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.78 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $30.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also offers other complementary building materials, including siding, windows, specialty lumber products, and waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Beacon Roofing S and will alert subscribers who have BECN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.