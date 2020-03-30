Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.08 and $19.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Bankunited Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) has potential upside of 137.5% based on a current price of $19.35 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.96. Bankunited Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.15 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $32.64.

Bankunited Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.60 and a 52-week low of $14.50 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $19.35 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services, such as personal, commercial, and business banking.

