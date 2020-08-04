Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $22.51 and $22.69 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Bank Of America may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Of America share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $22.64, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bank of America Corporation accepts deposits and offers banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk-management products and services. The Company has a mortgage lending subsidiary, and an investment banking and securities brokerage subsidiary.

Bank Of America has overhead space with shares priced $22.64, or 34.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.80. Bank Of America shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.49 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $30.06.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bank Of America and will alert subscribers who have BAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.