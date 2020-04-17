Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.75 and $10.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Banco Latinoam-E may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX) has potential upside of 154.6% based on a current price of $10.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $26.50. Banco Latinoam-E shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.06 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $19.28.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. is a specialized multinational bank established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and government institutions involved in foreign trade.

Over the past year, Banco Latinoam-E has traded in a range of $7.73 to $22.95 and closed yesterday at $10.41, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

