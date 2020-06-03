Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $50.55 and $51.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Avista Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Avista Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.43 and a 52-week low of $39.82 and closed yesterday at 28% above that low price at $50.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

Avista Corporation operates as an energy company. The Company generates, transmits, and distributes electric and natural gas. Avista serves business and residential customers in the United States.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) is currently priced 8.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $46.50. Avista Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.51 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $47.03.

