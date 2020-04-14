Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $112.56 and $114.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Avery Dennison may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Avery Dennison share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.09 and a 52-week low of $76.96 and closed yesterday at 41% above that low price at $108.78 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Avery Dennison has overhead space with shares priced $108.78, or 7.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $117.62. Avery Dennison shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $120.13.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

