Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $132.43 and $135.26 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Avery Dennison may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

In the past 52 weeks, Avery Dennison share prices have been bracketed by a low of $96.40 and a high of $137.24 and closed yesterday at $136.19, 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is currently priced 13.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $117.62. Avery Dennison shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $130.63 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $118.13.

