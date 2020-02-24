Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (:AVYA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Avaya Holdings Corp. (:AVYA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $14.18 and $14.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Avaya Holdings Corp. may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.35 and a 52-week low of $9.72 and closed yesterday at 47% above that low price at $14.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (:AVYA) has potential upside of 29.0% based on a current price of $14.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $18.38. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.24 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $12.85.

