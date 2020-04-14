Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $163.01 and $166.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Avalonbay Commun may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avalonbay Commun have traded between a low of $118.17 and a high of $229.40 and closed yesterday at $161.41, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company develops, redevelops, acquires, owns, and operates multifamily communities in the United States.

Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) has potential upside of 14.0% based on a current price of $161.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $184.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $188.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $205.83.

