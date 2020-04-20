Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $176.44 and $180.47 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Autodesk Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Autodesk, Inc. supplies PC software and multimedia tools. The Company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. Autodesk's software products are sold worldwide through a network of dealers and distributors.

Autodesk Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $211.58 and a 52-week low of $125.38 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $178.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 1.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) defies analysts with a current price ($178.36) 17.6% above its average consensus price target of $147.05. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $172.13 and further support at its 200-day MA of $166.32.

