Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.61 and $9.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Astronics Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 360.5% for shares of Astronics Corp based on a current price of $9.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $43.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.75 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Astronics Corp have traded between a low of $6.99 and a high of $44.34 and closed yesterday at $9.36, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.7%.

Astronics Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialized lighting, control systems, and electronics for the cockpit, cabin, and exteriors of military, commercial jet, and general aviation aircraft.

