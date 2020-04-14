Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $110.73 and $112.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Assurant Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) defies analysts with a current price ($108.57) 1.0% above its average consensus price target of $107.50. Assurant Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.95 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $122.58.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of risk management solutions. The Company offers protections for mobile devices and vehicles. Assurant Inc. also offers pre-funded funeral insurance, renters insurance, lender-placed homeowners insurance, mortgage valuation and field services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Assurant Inc have traded between a low of $76.27 and a high of $142.61 and closed yesterday at $108.57, which is 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Assurant Inc and will alert subscribers who have AIZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.