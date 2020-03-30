Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.12 and $96.91 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Aspen Technology may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aspen Technology have traded between a low of $73.07 and a high of $142.89 and closed yesterday at $95.10, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Aspen Technology, Inc. supplies process optimization software products and services. The Company's customers are in energy, chemicals, engineering and construction, and other industries that manufacture and produce products from a chemical process. Aspen Technology customers use the products to design and run their plants and manage their supply chains.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is currently priced 10.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $85.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $114.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $122.80.

