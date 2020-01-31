Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.98 and $76.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ashland Global H may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH) has potential upside of 12.7% based on a current price of $75.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $85.57. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $76.18, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $75.03.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes chemicals and thermoplastic resins. Ashland Global Holdings serves construction, automotive, energy, and pharmaceutical sectors worldwide.

Over the past year, Ashland Global H has traded in a range of $70.50 to $81.22 and closed yesterday at $75.90, 8% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

