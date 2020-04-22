Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.17 and $38.66 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Arrowhead Pharma may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals offers its services in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arrowhead Pharma have traded between a low of $17.30 and a high of $73.72 and closed yesterday at $36.62, which is 112% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) is currently priced 6.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $34.17. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $39.43, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $32.75.

