Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $107.35 and $110.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Armstrong World may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures floors and ceilings in the United States and other countries around the world.

Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) is currently priced 40.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $64.40. Armstrong World shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.42 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $96.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Armstrong World share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.11 and a high of $111.46 and closed yesterday at $108.50, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 0.98% higher over the past week, respectively.

