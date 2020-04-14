Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.93 and $37.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Archer-Daniels may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The Company processes oilseeds, corn, milo, oats, barley, peanuts, and wheat. Archer-Daniels-Midland also processes produce products which have primarily two end uses including food or feed ingredients.

Archer-Daniels share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.20 and a 52-week low of $28.92 and closed yesterday at 25% above that low price at $36.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

There is potential upside of 33.8% for shares of Archer-Daniels based on a current price of $36.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.25. Archer-Daniels shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.47 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $40.88.

