Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $24.63 and $25.61 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Aramark may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aramark have traded between a low of $9.65 and a high of $47.22 and closed yesterday at $24.39, which is 153% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 95.8% exists for Aramark, based on a current level of $24.39 and analysts' average consensus price target of $47.75. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.52, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $23.44.

Aramark provides food and facilities management services. The Company offers uniform, refreshments, work apparel, and cleanroom services to healthcare institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums, and businesses. Aramark serves clients worldwide.

