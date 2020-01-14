Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $315.56 and $317.15 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Apple Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Apple Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $317.15 and a 52-week low of $149.22 and are now trading 112% above that low price at $315.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) defies analysts with a current price ($315.90) 37.9% above its average consensus price target of $196.06. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $274.76 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $223.78.

