MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 11:06am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $315.56 and $317.15 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Apple Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Apple Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $317.15 and a 52-week low of $149.22 and are now trading 112% above that low price at $315.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) defies analysts with a current price ($315.90) 37.9% above its average consensus price target of $196.06. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $274.76 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $223.78.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apple Inc on August 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $211.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Apple Inc have risen 49.6%. We continue to monitor AAPL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: bearish inside day candle apple inc

Ticker(s): AAPL

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.