Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $323.35 and $325.96 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Apple Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Apple Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $169.25 and a high of $327.85 and closed yesterday at $324.66, 92% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently priced 39.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $196.06. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $299.66 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $236.82.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

