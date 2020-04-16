Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $280.63 and $283.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Apple Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Apple Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $170.27 and a high of $327.85 and closed yesterday at $284.43, 67% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) defies analysts with a current price ($284.43) 31.1% above its average consensus price target of $196.06. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $280.28 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $253.63.

