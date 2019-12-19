Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Apache Corp (NYSE:APA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.34 and $22.43 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Apache Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Apache Corp has traded in a range of $18.33 to $38.12 and closed yesterday at $22.40, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) has potential upside of 105.0% based on a current price of $22.40 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.92. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $26.64, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $22.26.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

