Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $216.71 and $220.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Aon Plc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Aon Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $156.09 and a high of $238.19 and closed yesterday at $225.48, 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Aon PLC is a professional services provider. The Company is comprised of risk and insurance brokerage consulting. Aon's services include helping manage risk for clients, negotiating and placing insurance risk with other carriers, and advising clients related to health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resource outsourcing.

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) is currently priced 32.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $151.50. Aon Plc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $217.67 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $199.31.

