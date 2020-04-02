Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $221.42 and $222.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Aon Plc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aon Plc have traded between a low of $151.65 and a high of $227.71 and closed yesterday at $225.25, which is 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Aon PLC is a professional services provider. The Company is comprised of risk and insurance brokerage consulting. Aon's services include helping manage risk for clients, negotiating and placing insurance risk with other carriers, and advising clients related to health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resource outsourcing.

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) defies analysts with a current price ($225.25) 32.7% above its average consensus price target of $151.50. Aon Plc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $208.06 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $194.20.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aon Plc on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $195.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Aon Plc have risen 12.5%. We continue to monitor AON for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.