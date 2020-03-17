Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $1.10 and $1.31 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Antero Resources may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 1,905.0% for shares of Antero Resources based on a current price of $1.21 and an average consensus analyst price target of $24.26. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.82 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.27.

Antero Resources Corporation explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas properties. Antero Resources serves customers in the United States.

Antero Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.18 and a 52-week low of $0.91 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $1.21 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.55% lower and 4.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

