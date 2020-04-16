Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $249.38 and $254.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ansys Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Ansys Inc has traded in a range of $174.25 to $299.06 and closed yesterday at $253.98, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) defies analysts with a current price ($253.98) 38.2% above its average consensus price target of $157.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $248.29 and further support at its 200-day MA of $234.71.

ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.

