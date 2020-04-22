Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $89.00 and $90.02 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Anixter Intl Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) is currently priced 9.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $81.50. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $91.02, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $79.71.

Anixter Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.39 and a 52-week low of $52.94 and closed yesterday at 70% above that low price at $89.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% higher and 0.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Anixter International Inc. is a global distributor of network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power solutions. The Company helps to build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures, from enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution.

