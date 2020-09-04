Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $76.01 and $77.57 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Amphenol Corp-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) has potential upside of 21.7% based on a current price of $79.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $96.92. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $95.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Amphenol Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.05 and a high of $110.24 and closed yesterday at $79.62, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

