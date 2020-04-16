Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $221.67 and $225.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Amgen Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) defies analysts with a current price ($221.80) 11.3% above its average consensus price target of $196.70. Amgen Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $210.51 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $210.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Amgen Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $166.30 and a high of $244.99 and closed yesterday at $221.80, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Amgen Inc. is an independent biotechnology medicines company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for grievous illnesses. The Company focuses solely on human therapeutics and concentrates on innovating novel medicines based on advances in cellular and molecular biology.

