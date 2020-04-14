Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $113.81 and $117.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ameriprise Finan may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 42.3% for shares of Ameriprise Finan based on a current price of $114.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $163.55. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $132.87 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $145.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Ameriprise Finan share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.01 and a high of $180.85 and closed yesterday at $114.92, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial planning and services firm. The Company provides financial planning, products and services that are designed to be utilized as solutions for its clients' cash and liquidity, asset accumulation, income, protection, and estate and wealth transfer needs.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ameriprise Finan. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ameriprise Finan in search of a potential trend change.