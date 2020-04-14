Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Water W (NYSE:AWK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Water W (NYSE:AWK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $128.30 and $130.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Water W may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

American Water Works Co., Inc. provides drinking water, wastewater, and other water-related services in multiple states and Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary business involves the ownership of regulated water and wastewater utilities that provide water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Based on a current price of $127.24, American Water W is currently 7.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $117.43. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $128.17, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $123.40.

American Water W share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.70 and a 52-week low of $92.00 and closed yesterday at 38% above that low price at $127.24 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Water W and will alert subscribers who have AWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.