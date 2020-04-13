Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Tower C (NYSE:AMT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $253.15 and $257.35 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Tower C may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, American Tower C has traded in a range of $174.32 to $260.43 and is now at $253.28, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.23% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $253.28, American Tower C is currently 38.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $156.71. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $232.60 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $222.84.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops wireless communications and broadcast towers in the United States. The Company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Tower C and will alert subscribers who have AMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.