Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Interna (NYSE:AIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Interna (NYSE:AIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $26.71 and $27.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Interna may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Interna have traded between a low of $16.07 and a high of $58.66 and closed yesterday at $27.55, which is 71% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

American Interna (NYSE:AIG) has potential upside of 132.3% based on a current price of $27.55 and analysts' consensus price target of $64.00. American Interna shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.31 and support at the 50-day MA of $26.18.

American International Group, Inc. is an international insurance organization serving commercial, institutional and individual customers. AIG provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.

