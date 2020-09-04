Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Express (NYSE:AXP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $88.12 and $90.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Express may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

American Express Company is a global payment and travel company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, American Express share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.00 and a high of $138.13 and closed yesterday at $92.08, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

American Express has overhead space with shares priced $92.08, or 15.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $108.85. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $107.69 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $118.48.

