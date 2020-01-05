Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Express (NYSE:AXP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $93.11 and $94.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Express may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

American Express Company is a global payment and travel company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world.

Potential upside of 19.3% exists for American Express, based on a current level of $91.25 and analysts' average consensus price target of $108.85. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.75 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $115.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Express have traded between a low of $67.00 and a high of $138.13 and closed yesterday at $91.25, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 3.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

