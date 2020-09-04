Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Electri (NYSE:AEP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Electri (NYSE:AEP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $79.00 and $80.27 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Electri may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) operates as a public utility holding company. The Company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to residential and commercial customers. AEP serves customers in the United States.

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) is currently priced 11.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.78. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $91.63 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $92.01.

American Electri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.97 and a 52-week low of $65.14 and closed yesterday at 28% above that low price at $83.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

