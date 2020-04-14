Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Assets (NYSE:AAT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Assets (NYSE:AAT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.80 and $29.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Assets may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 37.8% for shares of American Assets based on a current price of $28.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $39.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.52 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.93.

American Assets share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.26 and a 52-week low of $20.15 and closed yesterday at 40% above that low price at $28.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 1.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties. American Assets Trust serves customers in the States of California and Hawaii.

