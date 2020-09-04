Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.50 and $11.04 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of American Airline may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

American Airlines Group Inc. operates an airline that provides scheduled passenger, freight, and mail service throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific. The Company also provides connecting service throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

In the past 52 weeks, American Airline share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.09 and a high of $35.24 and closed yesterday at $11.33, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

There is potential upside of 418.1% for shares of American Airline based on a current price of $11.33 and an average consensus analyst price target of $58.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.50 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $26.49.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Airline. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Airline in search of a potential trend change.